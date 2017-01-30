30 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Make Only the Children You Can Raise - Sanusi Tells Northerners

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Christiana T. Alabi

Kaduna — The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has appealed to northerners to change their attitude to marriage and child bearing, urging them to marry only the number of wives and produce the number of children they can adequately cater for in the interest of themselves, the region and the entire nation.

The emir made this appeal while speaking at the 60th Anniversary, Founder's Day Lecture and Magazine Launch of Kaduna Capital School at the weekend, saying that social policy must be articulated to educate the people.

He reiterated that he had no quarrel with anyone who undertook a family he had capacity for, explaining, "You are allowed to marry two wives if you can maintain them, you are also allowed to produce 100 children if you can maintain and educate them; but if you cannot, please marry the number of wives you can maintain and produce the number of children you can take care of."

He said only children brought up with close parental love and care could have value to themselves and the larger society. "We are obsessed by number as anything produced en masse is cheap. We have produced all these children like commodities; they are there on the streets and that is why they die and people don't care because they have no value. They are also on drugs and people don't care," he said.

He called on northern leaders to seriously look at the failure of social policy in the region, including attitude to marriage, early marriage, family planning, polygamy, divorce, rights of a child over the parents and the responsibilities of fathers, among others, because "many of the people we have in the North feel that a father is the one who is able to produce a child and that parenting is about biological reproduction and not about proper upbringing."

He also urged nongovernmental organizations and the private sector to come in. "Muslim Scholars and Foundations should focus on social policy, build schools, train teachers, provide equipment and scholarship for students, among others," he urged.

Nigeria

Stop Provoking God! Spiritual Leader Warns Trump

The spiritual leader of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu, has said that by the tension his one week… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.