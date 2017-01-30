Nigeria: Code of Conduct Bureau Probes Jibrin's Foreign Accounts

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) said it is investigating allegation that former chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibrin operates illegal foreign accounts.

Spokesman of the CCB, Sylvester Gwimi told Daily Trust weekend that the investigation followed receipt of a petition by the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Anti-Corruption Unit.

The group had on December 1, 2016 accused Jibrin of operating accounts in the UK with details as: Barclays Bank International: SC 204744 AC33471368; Barclays Bank Reserve Account: SC 204744 AC43707164; Barclays Bank Mortgage Account: SC 204744 AC94030664; Barclays Bank Euro Currency Account: SC 204744 AC 52339433; and Barclays Bank USD Currency Account: SC 204744 AC 74521222.

The petition signed by coordinator of the group, Ifeanyi Okonkwo said Jibrin lied in his asset declaration form when he stated that he does not have a foreign bank account.

Jibrin, who represents Kiru/Bebeji federal constituency in Kano State on the platform of the APC, was in September, 2016 suspended for 180 days on allegations of violating the House Ethics and Privileges rules after he accused principal officers of the House of budget padding to the tune of N281bn.

Jibrin did not respond to text messages to his GSM over the weekend.

Also human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) who filed a fundamental human rights suit in an Abuja Federal High Court challenging Jibrin's suspension, did not respond to inquiries.