30 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC to Release Latest Figures of Registered Voters Tuesday

By Judie Kaberia

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was on Tuesday scheduled to release the number of voters listed during the first two weeks of the one month-long Mass Voter Registration (MVR) exercise.

In the first week, the commission recorded only 825,145 voters falling short of the weekly target of listing 1.4 million voters.

Whereas the political class has made use of every opportunity to urge Kenyans to register as voters, the turnout has been incommensurate.

Symptoms of voter apathy have become obvious raising concerns over the poor voter registration despite the efforts undertaken especially by politicians.

In the records released last week, North Eastern region had the highest registration turnout at 92 percent followed by Central region which had a 60 percent turnout.

Nairobi, Nyanza and Western regions recorded the lowest voter turnout during the first week of MVR.

None of the eight regions met the weekly target that when put together should have seen 1.4 million Kenyans listed.

IEBC expects to register about six million voters by close of MVR on February 14.

If it is to meet this target, a minimum of three million voters should be listed in the first half of the registration exercise when results will be released tomorrow.

By last week, IEBC had recorded a total of 16.7 million voters against a target of listing 22 million voters for the August General Election.

In efforts to ensure more Kenyans register as voters, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the National Registration Bureau to ensure that Identity Cards are delivered within three days.

