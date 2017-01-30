Kenya: Stop Using Children in Voter Registration Campaigns, Warns Matiangi

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has warned against the use of children to sensitise Kenyans in the ongoing voter registration campaigns.

Speaking during a public forum on curriculum development, Matiangi stated that this amounted to wasting children's valuable time when they are supposed to be in school.

"I want to be very honest with you on this matter. These children that you are using to go and stand on the roadside are not even going to vote. Please stop wasting their time which they could use in learning," he stated.

He has also banned the use of children to sing for guests during public functions in the guise of entertaining politicians.

"I am also happy that there are no school children today singing for us. This has to stop. We cannot be removing them from school so that that they can come and entertain us. That is very wrong," he stated.

The CS was speaking at the ongoing 8-4-4 forum at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre where stakeholders are gathered to review the curriculum.

The proposal by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) indicated that there will be Early, Middle and Senior schools with focus on continuous assessment tests over summative evaluation.

Early childhood and lower primary education; middle primary and lower secondary and upper secondary will take five, six and three years, respectively.

However, the National Basic Education Curriculum Framework (NBECF) does not indicate how many years students will take in tertiary institutions.

One of the options the conference is likely to be presented with is from a 2012 report of a taskforce chaired by Douglas Odhiambo, which proposed the scrapping of the 8-4-4 system.