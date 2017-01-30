30 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Urged to Set Up Cancer Centres

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ojoma Akor

Founder of a nongovernmental organisation, Stand up to Cancer Nigeria, Caleb Egwuenu has urged the Federal Government to set up cancer centres to effectively tackle the scourge in the country .

He made the call at the weekend during a free cancer screening programme organized for residents of Abuja by the foundation.

Egwuenu said having special centres that specifically care for cancer patients would enable them better access to screening and treatment.

While calling on government to invest more in the health sector, he said there was urgent need to repair radiotherapy machines in public health facilities that have not been working for months.

He said younger women are contacting cancer, adding that the programme was aimed at encouraging people to eat healthy as it help prevent diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart diseases, among others.

Dr Abiodun Egwuenu, a volunteer with the organisation called for collaboration between government and the private sector to subsidize cancer screening and treatment.

Chief Executive Officer of Eat to Live lifestyle, Mintu Dada, a health café and shop said a lot of Nigerians are dying from eating habit, adding that people should make conscious efforts to stay in good health through healthy eating and exercises.

Other tests during the exercise include Body Mass Index (BMI), sugar level and blood pressure among others.

Nigeria

Stop Provoking God! Spiritual Leader Warns Trump

The spiritual leader of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu, has said that by the tension his one week… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.