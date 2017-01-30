Nigeria: Govt Urged to Set Up Cancer Centres

Founder of a nongovernmental organisation, Stand up to Cancer Nigeria, Caleb Egwuenu has urged the Federal Government to set up cancer centres to effectively tackle the scourge in the country .

He made the call at the weekend during a free cancer screening programme organized for residents of Abuja by the foundation.

Egwuenu said having special centres that specifically care for cancer patients would enable them better access to screening and treatment.

While calling on government to invest more in the health sector, he said there was urgent need to repair radiotherapy machines in public health facilities that have not been working for months.

He said younger women are contacting cancer, adding that the programme was aimed at encouraging people to eat healthy as it help prevent diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart diseases, among others.

Dr Abiodun Egwuenu, a volunteer with the organisation called for collaboration between government and the private sector to subsidize cancer screening and treatment.

Chief Executive Officer of Eat to Live lifestyle, Mintu Dada, a health café and shop said a lot of Nigerians are dying from eating habit, adding that people should make conscious efforts to stay in good health through healthy eating and exercises.

Other tests during the exercise include Body Mass Index (BMI), sugar level and blood pressure among others.