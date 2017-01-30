Nairobi — Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary is among five candidates who will Monday battle it out for the top AU Commission's job during polls seeking to elect a successor to outgoing chairperson, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Kenya has spent time and resources in ensuring that Amina clinches the seat with President Uhuru Kenyatta lobbying other heads of state to support her.

Mohammed is facing it off with Agapito Mba Mokuy of Equatorial Guinea, Abdoulaye Bathily of Senegal and Botswana's Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi.

She has been in public service for 29 years and was once Kenya's representative to the Kenyan Mission to the United Nations in Geneva.

The UN secretary-general then appointed her the body's assistant secretary-general and deputy executive director at the UN Environment Programme in Nairobi.

The government had reached 51 out of 53 African Union member states to back the Foreign Affairs CS's bid for commission chair.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi had said that they have hopes that Amina will clinch the seat during the January 30 vote.

Matiangi, who is the chair of cabinet committee on Amina's candidature, said Kenya will not relent in its campaigns to have Amina succeed in the bid.