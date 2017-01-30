Zimbabwe: Conman Swindles U.S. Embassy Contractor

A suspected conman who used the American Embassy's name to bait a local company and swindled it over $280 000 has appeared in court.

Gracious Mukucha (30) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa last Friday.

He was denied bail and was remanded to February 10.

Mukucha is facing fraud charges.

Mukucha's three co-accused - Nyasha Matongorere (30), Macmillian Chidziva (34) and Fortune Magama (49) - have already appeared in court on the same charges.

The court heard that BL-Harbert International was contracted by the American Embassy to build their offices along Lorraine Drive in Westgate, Harare.

The complainant, Fortune Investments (Pvt) Ltd, was convinced that Mukucha was a buyer for BL-Harbert International.

Matongorere, Chidziva and Magama told the company that Mukucha had the capacity to supply goods and services as some of the companies contracted by BL-Harbert were financially incapacitated.

They agreed that Mukucha would pay Fortune Investments the full purchase order value as if the company offered services to BL-Harbert International.

The plan was for Fortune Investment and BL-Harbert to share the profits, it is alleged.

Fortune Investments accepted the offer. On October 3 last year, the trio misrepresented to Fortune Investments that Everule Investments and Elite Fuels had been offered contracts by BL-Harbert worth $174 814 and was given $114 400 for funding.

Between October 3 and 25 last year, the trio allegedly lied that Premall Investments was contracted by BL-Harbert International to the tune of $202 401 and they needed $147 780 in funding.

Fortune Investments paid the money. On November 21 last year, the trio allegedly lied that another company was offered a contract worth $82 170 and $6 000 was needed for the job.

Fortune Investments was promised payment after the companies had completed their jobs.

The company was given fake purchase order and in December last year, its managers realised that they had been duped.

The company lost $289 980 and nothing was recovered.