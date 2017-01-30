Sudan: Less 'Diarrhoea' Cases in El Gedaref, More in Sudan Capital

El Gedaref / Khartoum — The "acute watery diarrhoea" epidemic in eastern Sudan's El Gedaref has begun to recede. The number of cases in Khartoum North is growing.

"Markets and schools in the state have begun to reopen again," a medical source reported to Radio Dabanga from El Gedaref on Sunday.

He said that reports about acute watery diarrhoea, suspected to be cholera, saw a sharp drop last week. "The quarantine of the area of El Doka was lifted today because no new cases were recorded during the past two days.

"In the area of El Huri in western Gallabat where the disease hit many people, only one new case was recorded on Saturday," he said. "In El Gedaref only three patients were registered."

The medic attributed the spread of the deadly disease

He expressed his concern that the disease will return "because of the poor sanitation and accumulation of waste in the region, the lack of chlorination of drinking water, and the culture of the citizen".

Khartoum

Hospitals in Khartoum North hospitals have received dozens of people suffering from watery diarrhoea from the Jeili, El Khojalab, and Kabashi suburbs. A number of patients have been transferred to hospitals in downtown Khartoum.

A medical source reported from Jeili that a patient died on Thursday evening.

On Thursday, the federal Ministry of Health acknowledged the spread of watery diarrhoea in Khartoum and Red Sea states.

According to the Doctors' Executive Committee, the results of laboratory tests on acute diarrhoea samples conducted in the Ahmed Gasim Hospital in Khartoum proved cholera.