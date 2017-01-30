30 January 2017

Nigeria: Plateau Utd Stay Top, Rangers, Rivers Draw

Plateau United consolidated their leadership of the NPFL with a 2-1 win at home over Abia Warriors, but champions Rangers and Rivers United were held at home today.

Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by Niger Tornadoes, while Rivers United were held to a 0-0 draw by visiting Lobi Stars.

Golbe Elisha gave Plateau United the lead after just five minutes, before Godwin Zaki equalized in the 34th minute courtesy of an audacious strike from outside the box.

It was Zaki's third goal after five matches.

Plateau then grabbed the match winner when Philip Azango jabbed home after Kabiru Umar's penalty was partly saved by the Abia Warriors goalkeeper.

The Jos club now have 13 points from five matches, three points ahead of second-placed MFM FC.

There were also home wins for ABS FC, Enyimba, Gombe United, MFM FC, Remo Stars and Wikki Tourists.

Katsina United dropped their first points at home when they forced Akwa United to a 1-1 draw in the late kick-off at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

However, Akwa United remain at the bottom of the standings on three points.

