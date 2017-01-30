30 January 2017

Nigeria: Ooni Charges Yoruba Groups to Be United

By Gbenga Olarinoye

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11 has charged all Yoruba associations to make peace with themselves by forging truce that would foster development and peace in the nation.

The foremost Yoruba monarch offered the advice weekend, when he received the National Coordinator of the Oodua People's Congress, OPC, and National Promoter, Olokun Festival Foundation, OFF, Otunba Gani Adams, in his palace for the grand finale of the Oodua Festival.

The Yoruba monarch, while addressing members of the pro-Yoruba socio-cultural organisations, berated some elements among the Yoruba groups who would not follow rules but rather jump guns and break protocols.

According to him, members should swallow their pride and submit to constituted authorities to allow peace reign in the land.

His Majesty also used the occasion to correct a statement credited to him by an OPC factional group that he said Otunba Adams should resign, saying he was shocked that he could be so callously misquoted.

"A group came here and later went back to say I told them that Otunba Gani Adams should resign. There was nothing like that from this palace. I see no need why we should be jealous. The word of God is clear. He said He would bless whom he would bless. As you can all see, these fingers are not equal. One is longer than the rest. That is the order of life.

"I am not pleased with internal wrangling among the various associations in Yorubaland. All these are happening because we don't really appreciate our potentials."

