30 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Nationwide Protest - More Entertainers Back 2face

There are indications that more Nigerian entertainers will participate in the planned nationwide protest against the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in the country.

Top music star, Innocent Idibia a.k.a 2face, last Monday, had called on Nigerians to join him in a nationwide protest against the 'policies' implemented by President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. The protest is slated to hold on the 5th of February.

2face made this known on his Instagram page. Moments after he made the call, music stars like Davido and Burna Boy threw their weights behind the "African Queen" singer . Other entertainers have followed suit. They include, maverick musician, Charly Boy, comedian, I Go Dye and popular 'Galala' singer, Daddy Showkey.

I Go Dye, yesterday described the planned nationwide protest as a step in the right direction, declaring that he would support the cause.

He said, "Social movement and societal development requires certain actions and inaction. The planned protest is a step in the right direction. Our leadership class in both political and religious circles have failed to defend the weak in our midst.

The policies of the government have not been of any benefit to the common man; hence there is a great need to reawaken that consciousness in our minds,letting them know that people are suffering in the midst of surplus on the part of the various forms of government:executives, legislators and the judiciary. They is a deliberate attempt by the elites to decide our children's children's future by inflicting untold hardship on us. What is the price that any of them have paid as a national sacrifice?"

"They enjoy over estimated allowances, bogus pension as past legislators, governors and presidents at the expense of millions of jobless youths. Our leaders have failed us. It's high time we speak out since our traditional, religious and political leaders are all in one accord,benefiting from our collective resources. I stand for the truth, monkey dey work babboo dey chop .It is a pitiful situation that we pray everyday but a few minority of elites have kept us in perpetual stagnancy and bondage. The time to continually speak is now,I stand with Tuface," I Go Dye declared.

