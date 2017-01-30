Nigeria: Ondo Assembly Crisis - Police Quiz Lawmakers, Clerk, Pay Master

Detectives weekend quizzed some members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, the pay master and the clerk over the crisis that led to the purported sack of the Speaker Jumoke Akindele and other principal officers over an alleged N15 million fraud.

This is coming as security at the Assembly became tight ahead of today's sitting.

Also, Governor Olusegun Mimiko has met with some of the 10 lawmakers who masterminded the impeachment.

Reliable source said that an arrow head of the faction, Hon Ayedele Arowele and two others were reportedly quizzed on the where about of the mace which disappeared after their action last weekend.

Others quizzed include the clerk of the Assembly, Bode Adeyelu and the pay master Sina Makanjuola over their role in the last weekend impeachment.

A sum of N15 million was found in the possession of the pay master who told the lawmakers that it was cashed on the instruction of the Speaker for a project which he failed to disclose.

The 10 lawmakers who trailed him from the bank later alleged that the leadership of the House withdrew the money without legislative approval.

One of the members who participated in the sack of the principal officers told Vanguard in confidence that they were mandated by the state police command to return the mace to the chamber.

The faction loyal to the sacked Speaker who are in the majority, 16, are reportedly wooing some of the "rebels" to their side ahead of today's parliamentary sitting.

Security has been provided for the 16 lawmakers loyal to the Speaker to reconvene today and they are reportedly going to suspend the "rebels" who impeached the principal officers without fair hearing.

Meanwhile, the ten. "Rebel"lawmakers insisted weekend that there was no going back on the sack of the principal officers of the assembly.

Meantime, the Ondo state Police Command confirmed it's intervention in the crisis in the Assembly to prevent breakdown of law and order.

Speaking on the crisis last night, it's Image Maker Femi Joseph explained that the police was just making effort to prevent the matter from degenerating to a full-blown crisis.