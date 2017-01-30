Nigerian Players Born Abroad - Rohr Cries Over Frustration

Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr has voiced out his frustrations in securing Nigeria passport for players born abroad, who are eligible to play for Nigeria.

The Franco-German tactician has been touring Europe to convince players who are eligible for Nigeria to commit their future to the country.

Reports say Russian born Nigerian full back, Brian Idowu was omitted from the list of players for the last 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria, due to passport issues.

According to Rohr, he has been severally told that to issue a Nigerian passport is not supposed to take much time, but that has not been the case most of the time.

Rohr: "I have been told the passports can be done in two days. But it's not about talking, what matters is making it possible. It is about doing them," he says.