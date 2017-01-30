30 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian Players Born Abroad - Rohr Cries Over Frustration

Tagged:

Related Topics

Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr has voiced out his frustrations in securing Nigeria passport for players born abroad, who are eligible to play for Nigeria.

The Franco-German tactician has been touring Europe to convince players who are eligible for Nigeria to commit their future to the country.

Reports say Russian born Nigerian full back, Brian Idowu was omitted from the list of players for the last 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria, due to passport issues.

According to Rohr, he has been severally told that to issue a Nigerian passport is not supposed to take much time, but that has not been the case most of the time.

Rohr: "I have been told the passports can be done in two days. But it's not about talking, what matters is making it possible. It is about doing them," he says.

Nigeria

Stop Provoking God! Spiritual Leader Warns Trump

The spiritual leader of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu, has said that by the tension his one week… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.