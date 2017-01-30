Kenya: Amani Advance in Governor's Cup

Amani F.C secured their passage to the next round in the Embakasi Ward edition of the Nairobi County Governor's Cup on Sunday after a 1-0 win over Chezidek United at the Mihango Grounds in Embakasi.

A 17th minute goal from Steven Kamau gave Amani the much needed win and most importantly a place in the next round. In the second match, home team Mihango F.C. were beaten 1-0 by Kinsan F.C much to the disappointment of the home fans.

Santos Hotspur FC also went down 3-0 to Nairobi F.C. Martin Kelvin opened the scoring in the 14th minute before Okumu Evans grabbed a second half brace in the 67th and 88th minutes to ensure victory for his side.

The teams exhibited their best skill in an attempt of catching the eyes of selectors scouting for talent led by Gex-international George Sunguti, Josphat Murilla, Allan Thigo and Alex Mwangi.

Sunguti confirmed that 42 players will be selected at the end of the tournament, and will form the bulk of the proposed Nairobi County Football Team.

"We are emulating our counterparts from Uganda who have a strong team playing in the Ugandan top league. We laud the Governor for this initiative and agreeing to sponsor the yet to be formed team," Sunguti said.

The matches were watched by a huge crowd including Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero, County Sports Minister Ann Lokidor as well as her Trade counterpart Ann Othoro, Area MCA Paul Kados and Beatrice Kwamboka.

Kidero urged the youth to shun alcohol and drugs.

COLLATED RESULTS

STAREHE WARD

Villa Utd 2- CBD -0

Avocado F.C 2-Equity Bank-0

MKU 7- Mariam City -0

Zetec University 2-Wazito Youth 0

CLAY CITY WARD

Clay City Youth 2- Clay city Works -0

Forever F.C. 1- Youth Turks Baze-0

Intel F.C 0 Mashifa F.C.-1

Clay City United 3- Hope and Shine-1