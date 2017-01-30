30 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Former State Minister Imena Arrested

Photo: New Times
Former state minister in charge of mining, Evode Imena.
By Rodrigue Rwirahira

Rwanda National Police have confirmed they have in custody the former state minister in charge of mining, Evode Imena.

According to police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Theos Badege, Imena is detained on charges on favoritism and a litany of fraudulent activities.

Imena, was dropped from cabinet last year after his docket was taken back to Rwanda Natural Resources Authority.

Badege said that Imena is in custody since Friday after preliminary investigations led to incriminating evidence on favoritism in issuing an official document to a person who is not entitled to it.

He did not elaborate on the details concerning the charges that Imena, who had been appointed into cabinet in 2013, stands accused.

"The information we have is that Evode Imena is detained since Friday and he is in custody together with his two other persons on charges of favoritism and fraudulent activities, more investigations are ongoing," he said.

Badege further stated that alleged crimes were committed during Imena's tenure as state minister in charge of mining and that he is being detained with two accomplices.

According to article 613 of the penal code, a civil servant who issues or causes others to issue a document to a person who is not entitled to it, risks between 5 and 10 years and a fine of Rwf.500,000) to Rwf.2,000,000.

On the other hand any person in charge of a public or private service with general interest, who makes a decision based on favoritism, friendship, hatred or nepotism to any person who seeks a service can be imprisoned to a period of 1 to 3 years plus a fine of Rwf.300, 000 and or Rwf.2 million.

