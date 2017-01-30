30 January 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Africa Moves a Step Closer to Self-Funding

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mabasa Sasa

President Mugabe's long-held dream of a fully self-financing African Union moved a step closer to reality last Friday as the deputy chair of the African Commission, Dr Erastus Mwencha, announced moves to fund the organisation completely from internal resources.

The AU's operations are presently 70 percent funded by non-African donors.

President Mugabe has on several occasions decried this state of affairs, saying it compromises Africa's ability to craft and pursue its own agenda.

Zimbabwe's Head of State and Government is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the AU's 28th Ordinary Summit. His delegation comprises Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and other senior officials.

The Summit proper starts today, and it comes six months after African leaders agreed in Rwanda for Africa to fund its own operations.

Dr Mwencha said the funds would come from a duty to be levied on all imports into Africa.

"The decision directs all African Union member states to implement a 0,2 percent levy on eligible imports to finance the African Union," said Dr Mwencha.

He said this would raise at least $1,5 billion annually, which is already more than the body's yearly budget. Dr Mwencha said, "The decision will enter into operation for each member State from January 2017," adding the method of collecting money would ease pressure on countries.

This is because at present member states pay dues to the AU directly from their national treasuries, but now a new tax would mean those seeking to retail in Africa will finance operations.

Kenya, Rwanda, Chad and Ethiopia and the Republic of Congo have already implemented the levy.

At this Summit, African Heads of State and Government will also deliberate proposals on rationalisation of AU activities to enhance efficiency so as to improve service delivery to the continent's citizens.

The morning session today will see the handover of the Hashim Mbita historical volumes to the AU and the announcement of election results for the position of AU Commission Chair.

South Africa's Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is stepping down as AU Commission Chair after four years at the helm, and five candidates are vying for the post.

Africa

AU Summit - the Schedule and What to Expect in Addis Ababa

African Union members states have converged on Addis Ababa to, among others, elect the new chairperson of the AU… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.