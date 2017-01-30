Nigeria: Govt Seeks Labour Support Against Unemployment

Lagos — The Minister of Labour and Employment ,Dr. Chris Ngige, has enjoined labour unions in the country to support federal government's fight against unemployment and job losses.

Ngige, who spoke at the National Delegates Conference of the Automobile, Boatyards, Transport Equipment and Allied Senior Staff Association(AUTOBATE) in Lagos, said government is willing to promote employment through robust policies, observance of due process and strict adherence to the Trade Disputes Act in the settlement of industrial disputes. He reaffirmed the commitment of his ministry to social dialogue, collective bargaining, due process and peaceful means of resolving disputes.

Speaking, president of the union, Comrade Osumah Edeki, said only re-industrialization done in conscious collaboration with the working class, can save the nation's economy from the ongoing recession.