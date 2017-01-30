Tanzania: Govt Assists Nyangoto With New Ambulance

Tarime — The government has provided Nyangoto Health Centre with a new ambulance to serve hundreds of its citizens who are living in Nyamongo area and its environs in Tarime District, Mara Region.

The ambulance was handed over to the institution on Friday by Tarime District Council Executive Director (DED), Mr Apoo Castro Tindwa, on behalf of the government, who said the contribution was one of the practical assistance the Fifth Phase government is providing to its citizens.

"The Fifth Phase government is committed to serve ordinary citizens not by words but actions ... and this ambulance is part of its efforts as was indicated in its Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) manifesto," he pointed out.

He said, as other related promises in the manifesto will also be fulfilled, the ambulance will serve four Health Centres namely Nyangoto, Magoto, Muriba and Nyarwana which are relying on the institution as a Referral unit.

However, Mr Tindwa warned medical staff there against misusing the vehicle for personal errands. "This is vehicle is for patients and still new. Never use it to carry potatoes or any other luggage for personal use," the DED said.

Welcoming the good gesture, Nyangoto Health Centre Medical Officer-in-charge, Dr Methodius Kagumilwa thanked the government for the assistance and described it as a big relief to the patients in the area. "Lack of ambulance has been a big problem to us especially at night ... and we thank the government for ending the problem now," he stressed.

Several residents of Nyamongo who attended the ceremony thanked the Fifth Phase government, under President Dr John Magufuli for the assistance.

"We are really grateful and congratulate President Magufuli for the vehicle to assist us during difficulties," said a resident who could only be named as Elizabeth.