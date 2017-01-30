Kenya: MCAs on the Spot Over Abuse of Office

Members of county assemblies have come under fire over claims of abuse of office and misuse of power barely three months to the end of their term.

Nearly half of the assemblies have, in the last three years, been dogged by in-fights and arm-twisting of the executive, with some leading to impeachments, a number of which are still pending in court.

This also comes in the wake of a public backlash against Kisumu MCAs over a Sh15million bonding retreat to Arusha, Tanzania, a trip termed by residents as "a non-priority meant to misuse public funds".

The ward representatives have also been on the spot for passing poor laws, a move Attorney-General Githu Muigai said could be averted by employing of county attorneys to help craft the laws.

Speaking to Nation.co.ke on Monday, Mr Kinuthia Wamwangi, former chairman of the defunct Transition Authority, said the MCAs, while understood some of their roles, abused them.

"Who will tame the tamer?" asked Mr Wamwangi.

"They (MCAs) understood their roles well but misused them. They failed to maintain a balance of power, something that created a fear by the executive," said the former chair of the team that midwifed devolution.

"Some went to the extent of issuing threats to the executive and the county service boards to extort payments and sometimes employ unqualified persons or cronies to positions," he added.

County assemblies forum chairman Albert Kochei has however, defended the MCAs saying they were bound to make mistakes as the pioneers of devolution.

Nominated senator Beatrice Elachi also defended the MCAs as having performed at par.

"Being a new dispensation, it was a challenge for most of them, especially nominated, understanding their legislative and oversight roles and took a while before they kicked off," she said.

The MCAs have also hit the headlines over incessant foreign and domestic trips and illegal award of heavy perks, all of which the office of the Controller of Budget and the Auditor General said run into billions of shillings.

This is besides accusations of failing to pass laws safeguarding counties as well as to spur development, a situation Mr Wamwangi said, however, was not uniform across all the counties.

"The role has not been perfected even though some Houses have passed over 30 laws which is commendable," said Mr Wamwangi.

Some of the ward representatives have also come under the spotlight over accusations of using their powers to settle political scores and acting on behalf of opponents of leaders in the county.

Former Law society of Kenya chief executive Apollo Mboya, has termed the impeachment spree by the MCAs as threat to devolution.

"What the members of county assemblies are doing amounts to hooliganism," Mr Mboya said.

Mr Wamwangi recommend as a stop gap measure, capacity building for the MCAs to help them understand their roles as well as conducting civic education among residents.