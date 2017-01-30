NATIONAL University of Science and Technology (Nust) lecturers have dismissed reports that they are at loggerheads with the institution's management over allowances, saying they had no plans to go on strike.

Nust lecturer's union secretary general Blessing Jona said it was business as usual for lecturers at the university, contrary to reports by a local broadcaster.

"Nust lecturers are working," he said. "They even taught Masters blocks and are now waiting for their undergraduate students to come to school on Monday.

"They [the broadcaster] never contacted anyone who represents the lecturers' side of the story."

The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education last week protested against Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa's proposal to cut the recurrent grant that government gives to State universities by nearly a half.

The universities said they would find it difficult to pay staff if the government did not reverse the decision.