29 January 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Nust Lecturers Dismiss Reports of Rift Over Pay

Tagged:

Related Topics

NATIONAL University of Science and Technology (Nust) lecturers have dismissed reports that they are at loggerheads with the institution's management over allowances, saying they had no plans to go on strike.

Nust lecturer's union secretary general Blessing Jona said it was business as usual for lecturers at the university, contrary to reports by a local broadcaster.

"Nust lecturers are working," he said. "They even taught Masters blocks and are now waiting for their undergraduate students to come to school on Monday.

"They [the broadcaster] never contacted anyone who represents the lecturers' side of the story."

The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education last week protested against Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa's proposal to cut the recurrent grant that government gives to State universities by nearly a half.

The universities said they would find it difficult to pay staff if the government did not reverse the decision.

Zimbabwe

Xenophobia Fears - You'll Be Ok, Govt Tells Citizens in South Africa

Pretoria has told Zimbabwe that "acts of a xenophobic nature" will be dealt with decisively amid fresh fears of attacks… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.