29 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sevens' Seven Talking Points - Blitzboks Triumph At the World Series in Wellington

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The Blitzboks won their second tournament of the World Series Sevens this season after a clinical weekend when they beat Fiji twice. Seabelo Senatla became the country's leading try-scorer and the defence put on another textbook display on how to do it right. ANTOINETTE MULLER picks seven talking points from the weekend.

The South African Sevens team made up for the disappointment of not winning the title on home soil last weekend by beating Fiji twice in one weekend to clinch the Wellington Sevens trophy.

Having met in the group stages, where the Blitzboks won 31-12, the two sides were set for a rematch in Sunday's final. Despite conceding early on, South Africa bounced back and won 5-26 to take the title.

The win - their second of the World Series - ensured they keep on sitting pretty at the top of the log on 63 points, ahead of Fiji (51 points) and England (49 points). The trophy was South Africa's first in Wellington since 2002, a season when they finished runners-up.

In Sydney, they will play in Pool A, alongside England, Kenya and Japan. Here are seven talking points from the weekend.

Defence in beast mode

Defence doesn't often...

South Africa

Finance Minister Hits Back at Gupta Company in Court Papers

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has accused the Gupta family and its associates of launching an organised campaign… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.