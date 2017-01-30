South Africa: Sevens' Seven Talking Points - Blitzboks Triumph At the World Series in Wellington

analysis

The Blitzboks won their second tournament of the World Series Sevens this season after a clinical weekend when they beat Fiji twice. Seabelo Senatla became the country's leading try-scorer and the defence put on another textbook display on how to do it right. ANTOINETTE MULLER picks seven talking points from the weekend.

The South African Sevens team made up for the disappointment of not winning the title on home soil last weekend by beating Fiji twice in one weekend to clinch the Wellington Sevens trophy.

Having met in the group stages, where the Blitzboks won 31-12, the two sides were set for a rematch in Sunday's final. Despite conceding early on, South Africa bounced back and won 5-26 to take the title.

The win - their second of the World Series - ensured they keep on sitting pretty at the top of the log on 63 points, ahead of Fiji (51 points) and England (49 points). The trophy was South Africa's first in Wellington since 2002, a season when they finished runners-up.

In Sydney, they will play in Pool A, alongside England, Kenya and Japan. Here are seven talking points from the weekend.

Defence in beast mode

Defence doesn't often...