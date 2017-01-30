The national government has released Sh20 million for the reconstruction of buildings and other amenities destroyed during Al-Shabaab in Lamu County.

Addressing journalists in Lamu town on Monday, Linda Boni Operation Director Mr James Ole Serian said the funds will be used to reconstruct classrooms in various schools and dispensaries that were burnt down by Al-Shabaab in raids between 2014 and 2015.

Mr Serian said Sh2milion will be used to reconstruct a classroom that was burnt down in Pandanguo village in July 2014.

He said another Sh3 million will go into reconstruction of yet another classroom that was destroyed at Mangai Boarding Primary School in August 2015. The money will also be used to buy new chairs and mattresses.

"We are also in talks with the residents of Mangai to see to it that we set up a new dispensary for them after the other one was vandalized and torched. We also plan to set up a new dispensary in Basuba village.

"All the new dispensaries will be fully equipped upon completion so that they can start being used as soon as possible," said Mr Serian.

He said the reconstruction will start in two weeks' time.

He commended the Boni residents for their continued cooperation with the security agencies in fighting terrorism.

Mr Serian's announcement comes just days after Inspector General of Police Mr Joseph Boinnet toured Lamu's Linda Boni Operation areas where he met security officers in the various operation camps such as Mararani, Wema and Basuba and also addressed the Boni community members at Mararani and Basuba and assured them of their security.

He said the Linda Boni Operation will continue.

The operation was launched on September 11, 2015 by Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery to flush out Al-Shabaab believed to be hiding in the dense Boni forest.