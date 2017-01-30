South Africa: 2017 Australian Open - Some Romantic Relief From Our Alt-Reality

analysis

If the year that we cannot name was the proverbial poop hitting the fan, the first 30 days of January have already shown that 2017 will be when the above-mentioned splatters in all directions. Global democratic politics have graduated to the incredulous levels that many South Africans feel entitled to claim a monopoly over. But for tennis fans, at least, the past two weeks have culminated in welcome relief from a news cycle besieged with xenophobic bans and un-neighbourly brick laying. By STYLI CHARALAMBOUS.

Going into the 105th edition of the Australian Open, no betting man worth his credit rating would have predicted the finalists in either of the men's or women's draw. It was as if the cosmos heard the groans of a species undergoing an excruciating procedure and duly obliged the request for a shot of mental morphine.

The Williams sisters, a duet so domineering of the women's game in both singles and doubles, set the championship weekend off in quixotic style as the highly favoured Serena showed she was from another planet in winning her 23rd Grand Slam title against older sister, Venus. Trailing only Margaret Court in the tally of major victories, and also winning at...