South Africa: Small Business Development Committee Visits KZN

The Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development will this week (30 January to 3 February 2017) conduct oversight in KwaZulu-Natal, visiting various primary cooperatives and municipalities in the province.
Some of the cooperatives to be visited are the Sinothando Primary Cooperative in Molweni, the Farmline Food Cooperative in Impendle Local Municipality, the KwaXolo Fresh Produce Primary Cooperative in Manzamhlophe and the Inhlabamkhosi Training Centre inUmthwalume.
Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development Oversight Visit to Kwazulu-natal