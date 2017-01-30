Tanzania: CUF Trustees Suspend All Accounts

Civic United Front (CUF) factions' fight over control of subsidies from the Register of Political Parties' office yesterday moved to a 'decisive' point, with the party board of trustees ordering suspension of all its bank accounts at all levels, countrywide.

"We hereby suspend all CUF bank accounts at all levels, district, wards and areas at NMB, CRDB and KCB effective January 30, 2017, until further notice," Mr Abdalla Said Khatau, Chairman of CUF Board of Trustees said in his statement here yesterday.

The statement was one of the resolutions of a daylong meeting of the board here where members maintained their threat to take legal measures against the Registrar, Judge Francis Mutungi, whom they accuse of being behind the conflicts in the party.

"We remain committed to fight for the rights of the party, including its assets and finance.

We ask CUF members to remain calm as we ensure that the money issued to Prof Ibrahim Lipumba is returned to the party," Mr Khatau told the press conference, adding that CUF Secretary General who is the Chief Accounting Officer, was not aware about the money issuance. He claimed that over 369m/- of the party which had landed into the hands of Prof Lipumba was illegally approved by Judge Mutungi.

"It is sad that even the NMB bank and the Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) have remained silent over the questionable transactions of the amount, using fake documents," he further claimed.

According to media reports, the Registrar of political has distanced himself from violation of any law in the approval of funds and getting involved in the CUF internal conflict, maintaining that his office still recognises Prof Lipumba as the legitimate party national chairman.

The Board of Trustees chairman noted that although the case filed against Lipumba, Registrar and others is still going on, they have no trust in Judge Suleiman Kihiyo who has been presiding over the case. Flanked by other party officers, the board of Trustees chairman added, "We continue seeking justice.

Our money should be brought back, all those involved in giving the money to Prof Lipumba and his team, must be punished according to the laws."