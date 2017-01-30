South Africa: Missing Paarl Woman's Body Found Buried At Murder Suspect's Home

The body of Paarl resident Nicola Pienaar has been found buried at the house of a man now facing charges for her murder.

The 32-year-old man led officers to his home in Paarl, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Monday.

"The investigation team was led to the premises by the suspect, who pointed out a secluded area in the yard, where the body was found buried under rubble," he said.

Pienaar, 28, went missing on January 5.

Her friend, Jacobus Oosthuizen, 32, had been expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a provisional charge of vehicle theft. He would face additional charges of fraud and murder.

Oosthuizen initially appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court after he was arrested in the city on January 21. He was found in a gold-coloured Peugeot belonging to Pienaar's mother. It was packed with clothes and other items.

Pienaar was last seen on January 5, when she left her mother's home in the Peugeot. Her mother reported her missing on January 8 and opened a case of motor vehicle theft.

Police said Oosthuizen had claimed that he and Pienaar had been travelling together to Port Elizabeth. They had an argument and he had dropped her off in Oudtshoorn on January 7 and told her to return to Paarl, he claimed.

