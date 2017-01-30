30 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Five Feared Dead in Lake Kyoga Boat Accident

Photo: Daily Monitor
People collecting water at one of the shores of Lake Kyoga. Five people are feared dead after their boat was wrecked by a storm on the lake.
By Simon Peter Emwamu

At least five people are feared dead following a heavy storm that wrecked the boat on which they were sailing on Lake Kyoga last night.

According to Colin's Omoen, the chairperson fishing communities on Serere lakeshores, the boat carrying the victims identified as Betty Acunyo, Joyce Ijou, Denis Okitwe, Sam Arikodi and a one Odele was sailing from Murem landing site in Kaberamaido District to Kadungulu in Serere District.

He said the incident happened after a heavy storm swept mostly across all landing sites along the Serere belt.

Mr Omoen added that the victims were reportedly travelling to Kadungulu Sub County in Serere District to harvest Tarmarins and pick firewood when they met their fate.

"The marine policemen have started searching for the victims' bodies with the help of fishermen," he added.

Mr Simon Peter Agama, the acting police commander for Serere also confirmed the incident, urging sailors on Lake Kyoga to always put on life jackets for such eventualities.

"The experienced marine officers are leading the search. I hope by close of the day, some bodies will be recovered, " he said.

One of the survivors of yesterday's storm Moses Onama said that he only managed to survive after he got hold on the sides of the canoe boat that they were using.

This is the third incident in which a boat has capsized on Lake Kyoga killing several people in just one year.

