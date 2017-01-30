Kampala — The National Resistance Movement (NRM)'s electoral commission has started the process of nominating their representatives to the regional parliament Monday with a pledge to ensuring fairness.

Before kicking off the nomination process at the party electoral commission headquarters in Kampala on Monday, the party's electoral commission chairperson, Mr Tanga Odoi, issued minimum requirements for the aspirants.

He said all candidates must be Ugandans, aged above 18 for woman MP, must be members of NRM with valid identity cards, pay Shs2 million as nomination fee and must be knowledgeable in East African affairs.

Other qualifications included presenting minimum education requirement of A-Level or its equivalent verified by Ugandan National Examinations Board and Uganda National Council for Higher Education and a registered voter with the national Electoral Commission.

Mr Odoi said the leadership of Parliament and the opposition met last week to agree on how to divide the EALA slots and that they have already received the guidelines which they are going to use for nomination of aspirants.

The Uganda lawmakers have set rules for EALA and resolved to scrap party consensus in the election of the country's representatives to the regional parliament.

The House also cleared special interest groups to contest for the nine slots allotted to Uganda and all the amendments, legislators said, are consistent with the dictates of the Equal Opportunity Commission.

Those nominated and have returned the forms include;

1.Mr Edward Francis Babu [Former MP for Kampala]

2.Mr Henry Banyenzaki , [the former State Minister for Economic Monitoring]

3.Ms Sarah Kagingo [former guild president Makerere University]

4.Ms Mary Immaculate Mugide [worker at the East African legislative assembly]

5.Ms Anek Nancy Obita [Former journalist, editor at The New Vision]

6.Mr Milton Muwuma [Former MP for Kigulu South]

7.Ms Sarah Mwebaze [Former MP for Kibuku district and chairperson of the parliamentary 8.Commiteee on the EALA affairs]

9.Mr Yona Musinguzi [Former MP for Ntungamu municipality]

10.Mr Ambrose Mulangira [executive director at Uganda National Association for the Deaf ]

11.Ms Jane Frances Okoli Amongi [The 2016, Amoro district NRM flag bearer]

12.Ms Akol Rose Okurut, [Former minister of internal affairs]

13.Ms Theopista Nabulya Ssentongo [special interest, workers]

14.Mr Paul Musamali [Chief whip at Office of the President, OPM]

15.Rtd Maj Awich Okwi

Some candidates who spoke to Daily Monitor were cagey about their chances, but said they were eager to represent the country.

The East African Legislative Assembly law stipulates that campaigns should only take place in parliament on the Election Day.

Mr Babu who was nominated and returned duly signed forms urged the NRM to ensure that candidates are nominated through a transparent and democratic process and keep a written record of the proceedings at which the final decision to nominate any candidate will be made.

Mr Babu said the EALA elections are not about how you debate, but how you lobby for your country. If elected I will advocate for the effective implementation of (the EAC) common market and customs union protocols, and the fast-tracking of the negotiations on monetary union and the realisation of a political federation," Mr Babu said.