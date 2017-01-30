South Africa: Standing Committee On Finance and Portfolio Committee On Health Sugary Beverages Tax Public Hearings

document

The Standing Committee on Finance and the Portfolio Committee on Health have received 37 requests for oral submissions on the Sugary Beverages Tax public hearings to be held tomorrow (Tuesday, 31 January). We can only consider submissions from 15 stakeholders tomorrow and will organise further hearings to allow for other stakeholders who have applied to make oral submissions as well.

Finance Committee Chair Mr Yunus Carrim and Health Committee Acting Chair Mr Amos Mahlalela said: "These are just initial hearings for the Committees to get a sense of stakeholder's views. The Committees are not going to make any decisions at this stage.

"Those making submissions tomorrow represent a balanced range of sectors and views. Everybody who has asked to make oral submissions will be accommodated. We need to spread these hearings out. Some stakeholders might want to defer appearing before the Committees until the Minister explains exactly what he is proposing anyway."