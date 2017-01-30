29 January 2017

Kenya: With One Attack, Al-Shabaab Targets Three Elections

On Friday morning, al-Shabaab militants inflicted another heavy defeat on Kenyan troops in Somalia. Although the number of casualties is not yet known - and already much disputed - it is clear that the reverberations from this attack will be felt in Somalia, Kenya, and at the African Union, all of which are gearing up for important elections. By SIMON ALLISON.

A little over a year after Kenya's last major military humiliation in Somalia, al-Shabaab struck again on Friday. The Islamist militant group's modus operandi for the attack on Kulbiyow was very similar to last year's El Adde offensive: the dawn raid on an isolated base; the use of suicide bombers to force a breach in Kenyan defences, and a willingness to take significant casualties, on both sides.

We don't know yet how many people died, and we won't for months - if ever. Both al-Shabaab and the Kenyan Defence Force (KDF) are notorious for faking death tolls. Al-Shabaab likes to exaggerate them, while the KDF does the opposite. So al-Shabaab's claim to have killed at least 51 Kenyan soldiers should be treated with scepticism; as should the KDF's assertion that only nine Kenyans died, along with 70 al-Shabaab fighters....

