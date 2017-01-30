South Africa: Bodyguards, Singing As Prophet of Doom in Court

Religion and the law should not be confused, the lawyer for Limpopo's so-called Prophet of Doom said on Monday.

"This is a matter that involves faith and law, and it should not be mixed," Desmond Lubisi said outside the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane.

His client, Lethabo Rabalago, was challenging an interdict granted to the provincial health department to stop him from spraying the insecticide Doom on his congregants.

Lubisi asked the court to postpone the case to give him more time to prepare arguments. The case was postponed to March 20. The department's lawyers told the court they were ready to proceed.

Rabalago, of the Mount Zion General Assembly, made headlines in 2016 when sprayed Doom onto his worshippers and posted pictures on his organisation's Facebook page.

He apparently did so to "heal" his followers and exorcise their demons. Rabalago arrived at court with four bodyguards, to the sound of his church members singing.

"Ha reso bone mathata he Doom e teng [we have not seen challenges with Doom]," they sang.

Provincial health department spokesperson Thabiso Teffo told News24 that they wanted to protect vulnerable members of society against the likes of Rabalago.

"We are confident that this will result in a situation where majority of our people will be helped," Teffo said.

It was disappointing that some people did not see the impact of Doom on their health. It was only meant to kill insects.

"We have no choice but to defend their lives because this will help us prevent negative health effects," Teffo said.

Source: News24