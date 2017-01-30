South Africa: Overnight Water Restrictions for Joburg

Pretoria — In a bid to curb water usage on some reservoir sites experiencing high consumption, the Johannesburg Water will be implementing water restrictions during the night in areas around Deep South, Soweto, Central, Midrand and Randburg.

Johannesburg Water said that despite the recent rainfall, Johannesburg is still under level 2 water restrictions, and water levels at the Integrated Vaal River system have not risen sufficiently to above satisfactory levels.

Technicians will be closing outlet valves between 8pm to 4am at reservoirs in Grand Central, Diepkloof, Power Park, President Park, Orange Farm High Level, Ennerdale Andlawley, Zondi, Doornkop West, Eagle Nest, Crown Gardens and Jabulani Reservoirs.

Valves will also be closed in Honeydew Tower and Waterval Tower.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said this is a method that they have successfully used to stabilize supply in areas around Lenasia, Northcliff, Fairlands and Blackheath, which were struggling with supply in November 2016.

"One other factor that contributed to our success in these areas is consumers who have since reduced their consumption significantly.

"The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is still monitoring wasteful water use and has thus far issued a total of 665 fines to consumers found contravening the Water Services By-law.

"Johannesburg Water thanks all residents and visitors to the city who have heeded the call to save water; however we need to do more to reduce supply shortages," said Chuene.

Consumers are urged to continue reporting non-compliance by calling the JMPD 24/7 line: 011 758 9650.