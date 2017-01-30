30 January 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Africa: Guinea President Takes Over As AU Chairperson

By Collins Mwai

Guinea's President Alpha Conde has taken over as the new chairperson of the African Union from Chad President Idris Deby who on Monday completed his one year term at the helm of the continental body.

Conde was elected Monday morning by the African Heads of State present at the Opening of the African Union Summit General assembly underway in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The chair of the AU is held on a rotational basis among the five geographic regions of Africa.

The role is largely ceremonial with roles involving chairing biannual summits of the Union as well as representing the continent in various international summits and forums.

In the one year term of the former chairperson, President Deby, the continent made significant and ambitious strides including adopting a self-financing mechanism, launching process to reform the AU and an African passport.

President Conde said that he will take on the role and continue the momentum set by his predecessor to continue with existing initiatives in a bid to development the continent. He said that he comes to office aware of challenges such as threats of terrorism, Migration and need to make the continent independent.

The opening session was also attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who reminded the Union to keep supporting the interests of the Palestinian people as they have over previous years.

This year's summit is under the theme: "Harnessing Demographic Dividend through Investment in Youth."

Speaking at the opening session, AU commission chairperson Dr. Dlamini Zuma said that the to harness the demographic dividend, the continent must and should invest in providing all African boys and girls with education opportunities.

The session was also attended by the New United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres who said that he looks forward to strengthening the UN's cooperation with Africa in multiple aspects such as promoting peace and security as well as partnership with the various regional economic communities.

Among the main highlights of the ongoing meeting includes the election of the chairperson, deputy chairperson and commissioners.

