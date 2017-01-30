Botswana: Fake Facebook Page Concern

Gaborone — Government has warned the public about a fake Facebook page and message supposedly from the Vice President which cyber criminals have been circulating.

A news release from BGCIS states that the message does not in any way come from the Vice President, his office or any other authorised official.

The release says the message was neither posted on the genuine Bwgovernment FB site whose address remains @ https://www.facebook.com/pages/BWgovernment/148228411926492.

It also says it is suspected that the fake message which claims that:

"The World Bank is issuing grants to African Business men/women and farmers in an effort to spur growth and empower the African people..." is a bait to lure unsuspecting individuals into a cyber-fraud scheme.

Therefore, it says government warns the public against following the fake message's instruction that those wishing to apply for the supposed grants should "write to me through this page inbox with reasons why you think you deserve to be considered."

"The said inbox like the message itself is in no way linked to either the Vice President or any other authorised official.

In this respect, there have been response messages from the site call on members of the public to contact them through a private, i.e. not gov.bw, email account," the release states.

However, the release says the matter has been referred to the police and investigations are ongoing. BOPA

Source : BOPA