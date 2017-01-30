South Africa: Scott-Efurd Breaks SA Indoor 3,000m Record

Dominique Scott-Efurd continued to build on her steady progress, opening her 2017 campaign with a cracking performance in the women's 3 000m race at the IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting in Boston over the weekend.

The 24-year-old athlete, based in the United States, clocked 8:54.06* to take fifth place in a contest won by Kenyan Hellen Obiri in 8:39.08.

Scott-Efurd, who competed in the 10 000m for South Africa at last year's Rio Olympics, chopped more than a second off her previous national best of 8:55.19, which she had set in Fayetteville in March last year.

"Congratulations to Dominique Scott on a great start to the season," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of Athletics South Africa.

"It is great to see South African athletes performing this well so early on the international stage."

* Record subject to standard ratification processes

Source: Sport24