South Africa: Parliament Corrects Daily Maverick Article

The Daily Maverick’s narrative on Parliament improving security system, misses the point in suggesting that a concept of a People’s Parliament is inimical to better security of the institution and all people involved in making key decisions affecting the citizens.

A people’s Parliament means the composition of Parliament is an expression of the will of the people of South Africa as registered through the ballot box. Other features include the use of people’s needs and aspirations as a point of departure, a point of continuous reference through heightened citizen involvement and participation, as well through holding government accountable. It means progressive improvement in people’s empowerment through public education, communication and outreach programmes that make Parliament itself responsive and accountable to the electorate in all its diversity. It does not mean a lazier faire security environment where everyone can go and do anything anywhere for as long as they wish. The Daily maverick seeks to advance astonishing levels of security naivety that assume an un-ending honeymoon of democracy and absence of threats to the socio-economic transformation drive of Parliament.

It should be stated that the declaration of Parliament as a National Key Point in 1982, covered buildings that existed at that point of the White minority rule, which was adequately accommodated in the Old Assembly building. In subsequent years, many changes were effected and the growth the democratic Parliament was exponential since the first democratic elections in 1994. The new National Assembly building was built, the adjacent buildings that were peripheral to minority the White parliament and used by among others the private sector, were taken over as core structures of the new Parliamentary order, and have since been protected by the South African Police Services.

The matter of security is basic and yet dynamic as it is informed by continuous risk assessments, plans and their reviews. An impression that many of these measures are newly established is perhaps a reflection of misunderstanding of how government and Parliament works or selective amnesia and morality. Deployments of security agencies to protect Parliament, e.g. police have been there for decades.

Levels of desperation to show Parliament in a negative light, have led to the translation of rumours into credible sources, on decisions that are either being processed or have not been made by Parliament. Continued reference to security decisions around the Secretary to Parliament, which are based on security risk assessment reports, are not worth the breath required to responding to them. Anyone genuinely interest to understand is encouraged to contact the country’s security agencies tasked with such responsibilities to protect all arms of the STATE.

Invoking of allegations of a constitutional crisis because of an alleged and baseless compromise of the doctrine of separation of powers as a key tenet of the Constitution, is an extension of ones figmentation into his or her reality. The Constitution is clear regarding the equality of the three arms of the state, and about a need for effective collaboration in carrying out their mandates. The meetings referred to had been a feature of Parliament’s work for decades, and the conclusion of a constitutional crisis is made without an ounce of evidence of either: one arm usurping, limiting, violating or undermining the powers of another arm of the state.

The crusade against both the democratic Parliament and the Secretary to Parliament, should be rejected with contempt, the resilience of the country’s constitutional democracy has been proven and will continue to be cherished.