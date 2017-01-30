South Africa: Seven Protesters Arrested for Public Violence

press release

The police in Galeshewe have arrested seven protesters (five males and two females) in connection with the case of public violence. The enraged residents of Santa Centre informal settlement in Galeshewe went on the rampage this morning at about 06:00 by barricading the Barkly Road between Galeshewe and Kimberley with burning tyres and refuse material. Residents are protesting about poor service delivery at their settlement.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in the Northern Cape, Lt General Risimati has strongly warned protesters not to disturb the flow of traffic by blocking the roads when protesting. He reiterated that those breaking the law will not be tolerated and will be brought to book in order to face the might of the law.

The Mayor of Sol Plaatjie Municipality- Councillor Matika has already addressed the disgruntled residents and a follow up engagement with the residents will be at 17:00 today in order to find an amicable solution.

The situation at present is calm and members of Kimberley Public Order Police are monitoring the situation.