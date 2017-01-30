South Africa: Suspects Arrested in a Weekend Operation

press release

King Williams Town — More than fifty (50) suspects aged between 18 and 80 years were arrested in a weekend operation in King Williams Town SAPS.

Police intensify more visibility in their respective policing precinct to prevent crime. They were on foot patrols and also doing stop and search as part of crime prevention. Police managed to arrest these suspects on crime ranging from Housebreaking and Theft, Drunken driving, drunkenness, Contravention of protection order, Common Robbery, Theft, Common Assault and Malicious damage to property.

These suspects will appear at King Williams Town Magistrate court soon.

King William's Town SAPS Station Commander Colonel Andile Lamana said Police will intensify more visibility in ensuring that the community is safe. Police will keep on doing stop and search and roadblocks to prevent crime in our area, he added. He encouraged the community to report any criminal activities to 08600 10111