30 January 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: Eastern Cape Legislature Holds House Sitting, 31 Jan and 1 Feb

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature to consider annual reports

The Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature will hold a House sitting on Tuesday, 31 January 2017, and Wednesday, 1 February 2017, at 10h00 on both days to consider the committee reports on Annual Reports.

Please find attached the Speaker's List and Order Paper for the House sitting tomorrow, Tuesday, 31 January, which starts at 10h00.

The following Committee reports, focusing on annual reports of government departments and the Legislature respectively, will be considered on tomorrow:

1. Portfolio Committee on Office of the Premier

2. Legislature Oversight Committee

3. Portfolio Committee on Health

4. Portfolio Committee on Social Development

5. Portfolio Committee on Roads and Public Works

6. Portfolio Committee on Education

7. Portfolio Committee on Transport

Issued by: Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature

South Africa

Chad's Mahamat to Chair AU Commission

Chad's foreign minister Moussa Faki Mahamat is the next AU Commission chairperson. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.