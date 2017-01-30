South Africa: Eastern Cape Legislature Holds House Sitting, 31 Jan and 1 Feb

press release

Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature to consider annual reports

The Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature will hold a House sitting on Tuesday, 31 January 2017, and Wednesday, 1 February 2017, at 10h00 on both days to consider the committee reports on Annual Reports.

Please find attached the Speaker's List and Order Paper for the House sitting tomorrow, Tuesday, 31 January, which starts at 10h00.

The following Committee reports, focusing on annual reports of government departments and the Legislature respectively, will be considered on tomorrow:

1. Portfolio Committee on Office of the Premier

2. Legislature Oversight Committee

3. Portfolio Committee on Health

4. Portfolio Committee on Social Development

5. Portfolio Committee on Roads and Public Works

6. Portfolio Committee on Education

7. Portfolio Committee on Transport

Issued by: Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature