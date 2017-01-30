South Africa: More Arrests On Drugs in KZN

press release

KwaZulu-Natal police continue with their good work in raiding drugs in the province. The King Cetshwayo Cluster and Ethekwini Outer South Task Team embarked on an operation on 28 January 2017 at various areas such as Umlazi and Richards Bay. During the operations, they arrested seven suspects for possession of drugs. The suspects were found in possession of 168 slopes of dagga and 66 grams of Cat. The suspects will appear briefly at the respective magistrates' courts in the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa is pleased with the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of drugs. "Such operations will continue throughout the province to root-out all the drug peddlers," he said.