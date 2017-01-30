30 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: More Arrests On Drugs in KZN

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

KwaZulu-Natal police continue with their good work in raiding drugs in the province. The King Cetshwayo Cluster and Ethekwini Outer South Task Team embarked on an operation on 28 January 2017 at various areas such as Umlazi and Richards Bay. During the operations, they arrested seven suspects for possession of drugs. The suspects were found in possession of 168 slopes of dagga and 66 grams of Cat. The suspects will appear briefly at the respective magistrates' courts in the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa is pleased with the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of drugs. "Such operations will continue throughout the province to root-out all the drug peddlers," he said.

South Africa

Chad's Mahamat to Chair AU Commission

Chad's foreign minister Moussa Faki Mahamat is the next AU Commission chairperson. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.