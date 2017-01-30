South Africa: Police Hosts National Police Day and National Excellence Awards in North West

The South African Police Service (SAPS) hosted the Annual National Police Day event and the National Excellence Awards in the North West Province on Friday, 27 January 2017.
The 27th of January was declared by Cabinet as National Police Day. This is a day to celebrate and honour members of the SAPS for their hard work, dedication in the fight against crime and commitment to serving all communities in South Africa.
The police's top management and personnel celebrated National Police Day with the community of Ikageng Village in Boitekong near Rustenburg. The police donated school uniforms to needy learners of Lerulhware Primary School, food parcels to the community and handed over a house to an eighty-year-old woman, Ms Johanna Kolobe as part of the SAPS's social crime prevention programme which addresses the root causes of crime.
The elderly lady is staying with her four minor grandchildren in a shack and they only survive on the pension she receives.
The celebrations were followed by the fourth annual National Excellence Awards which were held at the Superbowl at Sun City in recognition and honour of the extraordinary efforts of employees of the SAPS.
These are the men and women who stood out as being truly dedicated to their calling and who excelled in the execution of their duties, their commitment to uplift needy communities and who performed acts of exceptional bravery.
During both the National Police day celebrations and the National Excellence Awards ceremony, tribute was paid to our colleagues who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives in the execution of their duties.
The Acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane congratulated all provincial nominees and winners, as well as all national nominees, finalists and winners present and said that their presence is an indication of the organisation's sincere appreciation for their outstanding efforts.
He motivated the recipients as follows: "We must continue to be visible, to react to and investigate each crime with vigour, our intelligence must lead us in crime prevention and detection and we must tackle criminals and crime trends robustly, yet strictly within the confines of the law."
The categories for the National Excellence Awards with their respective winners were announced as follows:
Administration Employee of the Year Level 1-7
Administration Clerk Grant Daniel Strydom
Administration Employee of the Year Level 8-12
Lieutenant Colonel Hilton Ian Henstock
Administration Team of the Year
Lieutenant Colonel Modisaotsile Samuel Nkosi
Visible Policing Employee of the Year Level 5-7
Constable Diresh Naidoo
Visible Policing Employee of the Year Level 8-12
Lieutenant Colonel Willem Van Wyk
Visible Policing Team of the Year
Sergeant Severiano Yannick Blundin
Detective Employee of the Year Level 5-7
Constable Tlhabana Julius Nkgoeng
Detective Employee of the Year Level 8-12
Lieutenant Colonel Ignatius Michael Van Aardt
Detective Team of the Year
Captain Nono Johannah Seema
Crime Intelligence Employee of the Year Level 5-7
Sergeant André Fred Strauss
Crime Intelligence Employee of the Year Level 8-12
Colonel Malepile Paulinah Ntsoereng
Crime Intelligence Team of the Year
Colonel Malepile Paulinah Ntsoereng
Senior Manager of the Year (Administration) Level 13-15
Brigadier Jacobus Hendrik Louw Bonthuys
Senior Manager of the Year (Operational) Level 13-15
Major General Phumzo Eric Gela
Best Station of the year
SAPS Brits
Reservist of the year
Reservist Constable Marlon Wessels
Person with disability of the year
Warrant Officer Margrietha Magdalena Dietrichsen
Community Policing Forum of the Year
Knysna
Woman of the Year
Captain Cynthia Jabulile Ndubane
Man of the Year
Sergeant Kgabo Ronny Ramara
Sports man of the Year
Constable Jeffrey Gladstone Shabangu
Sports woman of the Year
Constable Mahlako Patricia Napo
Sports Person with Disability
Warrant Officer Shaun Ricardo De Bruyn
National Commissioner's Award
Constable Nikiwe Esther Mokatsanyane
Sergeant Severiano Yannick Blundin
Deputy Minister's Award
Detective Constable Lutendo Sheron Maluleke
Minister's Award
Colonel Ramantsane Peter Matabane
Colonel Jonas Rampate Phangiso
Audience Award: Individual Category
Constable Tlhabana Julius Nkgoeng
Audience Award: Team Category
Sergeant Severiano Yannick Blundin
Captain Nono Johannah Seema
Issued by: South African Police Service