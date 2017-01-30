South Africa: Police Hosts National Police Day and National Excellence Awards in North West

press release

The South African Police Service (SAPS) hosted the Annual National Police Day event and the National Excellence Awards in the North West Province on Friday, 27 January 2017.

The 27th of January was declared by Cabinet as National Police Day. This is a day to celebrate and honour members of the SAPS for their hard work, dedication in the fight against crime and commitment to serving all communities in South Africa.

The police's top management and personnel celebrated National Police Day with the community of Ikageng Village in Boitekong near Rustenburg. The police donated school uniforms to needy learners of Lerulhware Primary School, food parcels to the community and handed over a house to an eighty-year-old woman, Ms Johanna Kolobe as part of the SAPS's social crime prevention programme which addresses the root causes of crime.

The elderly lady is staying with her four minor grandchildren in a shack and they only survive on the pension she receives.

The celebrations were followed by the fourth annual National Excellence Awards which were held at the Superbowl at Sun City in recognition and honour of the extraordinary efforts of employees of the SAPS.

These are the men and women who stood out as being truly dedicated to their calling and who excelled in the execution of their duties, their commitment to uplift needy communities and who performed acts of exceptional bravery.

During both the National Police day celebrations and the National Excellence Awards ceremony, tribute was paid to our colleagues who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives in the execution of their duties.

The Acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane congratulated all provincial nominees and winners, as well as all national nominees, finalists and winners present and said that their presence is an indication of the organisation's sincere appreciation for their outstanding efforts.

He motivated the recipients as follows: "We must continue to be visible, to react to and investigate each crime with vigour, our intelligence must lead us in crime prevention and detection and we must tackle criminals and crime trends robustly, yet strictly within the confines of the law."

The categories for the National Excellence Awards with their respective winners were announced as follows:

Administration Employee of the Year Level 1-7

Administration Clerk Grant Daniel Strydom

Administration Employee of the Year Level 8-12

Lieutenant Colonel Hilton Ian Henstock

Administration Team of the Year

Lieutenant Colonel Modisaotsile Samuel Nkosi

Visible Policing Employee of the Year Level 5-7

Constable Diresh Naidoo

Visible Policing Employee of the Year Level 8-12

Lieutenant Colonel Willem Van Wyk

Visible Policing Team of the Year

Sergeant Severiano Yannick Blundin

Detective Employee of the Year Level 5-7

Constable Tlhabana Julius Nkgoeng

Detective Employee of the Year Level 8-12

Lieutenant Colonel Ignatius Michael Van Aardt

Detective Team of the Year

Captain Nono Johannah Seema

Crime Intelligence Employee of the Year Level 5-7

Sergeant André Fred Strauss

Crime Intelligence Employee of the Year Level 8-12

Colonel Malepile Paulinah Ntsoereng

Crime Intelligence Team of the Year

Colonel Malepile Paulinah Ntsoereng

Senior Manager of the Year (Administration) Level 13-15

Brigadier Jacobus Hendrik Louw Bonthuys

Senior Manager of the Year (Operational) Level 13-15

Major General Phumzo Eric Gela

Best Station of the year

SAPS Brits

Reservist of the year

Reservist Constable Marlon Wessels

Person with disability of the year

Warrant Officer Margrietha Magdalena Dietrichsen

Community Policing Forum of the Year

Knysna

Woman of the Year

Captain Cynthia Jabulile Ndubane

Man of the Year

Sergeant Kgabo Ronny Ramara

Sports man of the Year

Constable Jeffrey Gladstone Shabangu

Sports woman of the Year

Constable Mahlako Patricia Napo

Sports Person with Disability

Warrant Officer Shaun Ricardo De Bruyn

National Commissioner's Award

Constable Nikiwe Esther Mokatsanyane

Sergeant Severiano Yannick Blundin

Deputy Minister's Award

Detective Constable Lutendo Sheron Maluleke

Minister's Award

Colonel Ramantsane Peter Matabane

Colonel Jonas Rampate Phangiso

Audience Award: Individual Category

Constable Tlhabana Julius Nkgoeng

Audience Award: Team Category

Sergeant Severiano Yannick Blundin

Captain Nono Johannah Seema

