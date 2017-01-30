South Africa: Bakkie Overturns, Lands On Construction Site, Killing Two

A construction worker and the passenger of a bakkie were killed in a crash on the N1 on Monday afternoon, the City of Cape Town's traffic services said.

The bakkie, belonging to a plumbing company, overturned and landed on a construction site after the Jip de Jager turnoff in Cape Town's northern suburbs around 12:30, spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said.

It smashed into the worker. The passenger in the bakkie was killed. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The accident resulted in heavy congestion on the N1 inbound before Old Oak Road and on the N1 outbound at Giel Basson.

