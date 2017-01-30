Ghana: Shai-Osudoku Youth Recommend Dr Nyarkotey for Dce

A concerned youth group in the Shai-Osudoku District and the Diaspora has called on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu as the District Chief Executive of the area.

According the group, led by Nelson Tetteh, Dr. Obu stands tall amongst all the candidates contending for the position, since he (Nyarkotey), over the years, had been working hard to promote and cushion the development of the district.

Nelson Tetteh said their choice candidate, Dr. Nyarkotey, played a critical role in promoting the Dodowa festival last year to make it a success.

He added: "If the NPP wants to improve on their votes, and potentially win the parliamentary seat in the constituency for the first time come 2020, then the President must listen to our plea. We know what Dr. Nyarkotey is made of; we know what he is capable of doing and what he can do for the District to improve on the NPP's dwindling performance.

"He has done extensive well in the District. He is the only person who is passionate about the Dangme people, and established the first Dangme Newspaper in our land, just to bring the name Dangme into the limelight. We need such a person at the helm of affairs in our District. He has proven beyond doubt that he is interested in developing the District, and not personal interest."

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, who is a research Professor of Prostate Cancer and Holistic Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca City, according to them, will not use the position for his personal gains, but for the better transformation of the district.

Mr. Tetteh said their choice candidate had made some achievements for himself by championing the cause for men's health, as well as Alternative Medicine.

He added that the experiences that Dr Nyarkotey had gathered, as a health practitioner, would foster dramatic change in the area, saying: "We believe his appointment will even help the President a lot, especially in the area of health. We know his rich experience will be brought into the government to help the President."

He strongly believed that Dr. Nyarkotey, if given the DCE position, will not only facilitate development of district, but improve upon the performance of the New Patriotic Party in the constituency.