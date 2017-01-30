Ghana: Jubilation Over Eoco Boss' Dismissal

Some staff of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) went on a jubilation spree, shortly after it emerged that the Executive Director, Mr Justice Yao Tsar, had been dismissed by the government, The Chronicle undercover investigation has revealed.

The EOCO staff began their historic jubilation through social media, especially "WhatsApp", congratulating each other for the great thing God had done by ending what they termed as the 'terror regime' at EOCO.

Their jubilation was so extensive that numerous messages sent through the social media jammed their applications, with some of them resorting to phone calls to inform others to read the dismissal story on Ghanaweb.

To show appreciation to God and do something to signify the end of 'terror' at EOCO, the staff, through social media, have resolved to wear white to work today (Monday), with some of them promising to continue the jubilation at pubs after work.

"My brother, we have suffered under this man. I tell you God is Great, for he has listened to our cry, because our biggest burden has been taken away," one of our sources within EOCO disclosed.

Some of the staff members, who spoke to The Chronicle, called on the government to set up a Special Audit Committee to probe how Mr. Tsar ran his administration. This, they noted, would serve as deterrent, not only to the incoming EOCO Executive Director, but to all executive directors of state institutions in the country.

Mr Tsar was dismissed Saturday, following The Chronicle's expose on how EOCO was investigating Mr Stephen Opuni, former Cocobod Chief Executive Officer, last Friday, which the paper raised concern about, bordering on conflict of interest, as Mr Tsar was alleged to be a close associate of Mr Opuni.

Mr. Tsar was one of the Deputy Executive Directors, and he was appointed Acting Executive Director last year June, to replace Biadela Kweku Mortey Akpadzi.