Liberia: Negbalee Warner Says 'Governance Is Everybody's Business'

The Dean of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia, Cllr. Negbalee Warner, has admonished Liberians to always know that "governance is everybody's business and not that of the politicians alone."

He argued that just as governance affects everyone, so must they be given the opportunity to participate rather than leave it to a few whose deeds automatically affect the majority.

In remarks while serving a installing officer of the Forum for Societal Change, Cllr. Warner maintained that even business people must be included in the governance of their country.

The ceremony took place Friday at a local hotel in the Monrovia suburb of Sinkor.

He cited being engaged with a matter at the Supreme Court that is challenging provisions of the Code of Conduct that tends to stop certain people from participating in the 2017 presidential and general elections.

He extolled the Chief Executive Officer of the Forum, Clemenceau B. Urey and his like-minded colleagues for establishing an institution that seeks to promote national development and unity.

The Forum for Societal Change was also launched at the installation and inaugural dinner. It seeks to accelerate societal change through persistence, hard work, honesty and good governance.

It has an initial membership of 35, many of whom are prominent Liberians with wealth of experience and knowledge in public and private sector management. The organization is a result of several discussions among "well-meaning" Liberians regarding the pace of development in the country, and questions which they intend to bring to the table for discussion to chart the way forward.

Cllr. Warner noted that a good guide to the future is the records of the present and past, and cautioned the group to remain committed to the dreams and aspirations of the entity.