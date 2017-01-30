Liberia: Urey Puts Politicians On Guard

The Chairman of the Forum for Societal Change, Clemenceau B. Urey, has notified politicians that Liberians will no longer serve as mere spectators but will play an active role in the governance of the country.

The Forum, he said, will play this role by constructively engaging state actors into dialogues that chart the course for a leap in the development of the motherland.

Mr. Urey made the statement at the inauguration of the "Forum for Societal Change" held Friday at a local hotel in the Monrovia suburb of Sinkor.

The recently formed organization is a social body of individuals with like minds who in their own way want to lead the development of Liberia which is lagging behind when compared to other countries in the region and the continent at large.

The formation of the group is credited to an article written by Urey in which he asked how can Liberians achieve their own "Great leap forward?" In response to the question, like-minded Liberian as Urey have lined up 30 interesting topics for future discussions, all of which are geared towards changing the slow pace of development in the country.

The group is soliciting more members and has vowed to begin their engagement with the 2017 Presidential and General Elections as well as dialoguing on the status of Vision 2030 and the way forward.

Urey vowed that despite the lack of perseverance on the part of Liberians, the organization will exist beyond the election as they will be working along and holding the elected officials responsible for their promises.

He insisted that the organization will hold the elected government accountable to the Liberian people through collective group action as well as influence and impact the operations of the elected the government in a way that leads to its efficiency and effectiveness and make recommendations.

He promise to ensure that the organization will tirelessly work towards peaceful elections as all of what they anticipate is achievable only in a peaceful environment.

Meanwhile, the Forum for Societal Change is admonishing citizens to ensure that matters relative to the 2017 elections are based on issues rather than personality.