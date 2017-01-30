Liberia: Doe Administrative District Commissioner Cries 'Neglect'

The Commissioner of Doe Administrative District in Nimba County has frowned on the county authorities for the 'total neglect' of the district and its inhabitants.

In an interview with the Liberia News Agency recently, Commissioner Sam Nappa Wehyee said he has on many occasions engaged the county leadership through the Project Management Committee (PMC) on issues confronting citizens of the area, but nothing has so far been done to address their plight as citizens of Nimba.

He named challenges facing citizens of the area as bad roads, lack of basic social services, including safe drinking water, schools and hospitals or clinics, among others.

According to Commissioner Wehyee, the bad road condition in the district has over the years hampered the smooth movement of people and goods in the district, thereby making life unbearable for inhabitants.

The Doe Administrative district Commissioner has also threatened that his district will boycott this year's county council sitting on grounds that they have always attended the event and participated fully but decisions reached have never affected them as citizens of the county.

"It is rather better to abstain from the decision-making process than being a part of decisions that do not benefit the entire county, but instead a select portion," he lamented.

When contacted for comment on the issue, the county's newly-appointed Superintendent Dorr Cooper informed LINA that he was not in the county, and would therefore reserve comments until he returns.

This is the second time that some citizens of the county have threatened to boycott decision-making processes and threaten to leave Nimba to join neighboring counties.

It can be recalled that in 2016, citizens of Gbi and Doru Districts requested that they be allowed to leave Nimba and join Rivercess County on grounds that they were not being treated fairly as citizens of the county.