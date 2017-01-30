Liberia: 'Respect for Leaders Key to Progress' - Dr. Freeman By Prince S. Nagbe Monrovia, January 28 (Lina) - Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Dr. Nancy T. Freeman Has Called On Liberians to Respect Those in National Leadership If the Country Must Go Forward.

Dr. Freeman pointed out that the practice on the part of Liberians to engage in abusing those in key positions in the government, including the President, is counterproductive to the growth and development of Liberia, urging them to "refrain from such unwholesome act."

Serving as keynote speaker at the official inauguration of officials-elect of the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) Worker Association in Monrovia on Friday, Minster Freeman said "leadership is from God and as such disrespecting our leaders is tantamount to disrespecting God." She called on officials of the MICAT Workers Association to make dialogue the hallmark of their leadership and not confrontation, stressing "Do not be confrontational with the administration in addressing issues confronting the employees instead you should be civil and moderate."

"If you are always at loggerhead with the administration, you will never achieve the goals for which your colleagues elected you because the administration is bigger than you; you have to learn to be cooperative and adhere to the agreements reached between the association and the administration," the Youth and Sports official emphasized.

She urged the new leaders to act in accordance with the policies and guidelines governing the ministry; noting that "you are part of MICAT and not an institution on your own; you are a helper to the administration in ensuring that the needs of the employees are met." Delivering his inaugural address, the President of the MICAT Workers Union pledged to constructively engage the administration to address issues affecting the employees at the ministry to ensure that the workforce is effective and efficient.

Alfred D. Tokpah told employees of the ministry that together they have felt the pain of dishonesty, marginalization, the suppressive nature of the minority, but that through the spirit of oneness they have not relented in ensuring that they engage the administration constructively to ensure that these vices are minimized.

Tokpah called on ministers and presidential appointees to ensure that employees are promoted on the basis of merit and not on a preferential basis in order to boost the morale of the workforce at government ministries and agencies.

He pledged to remain engaged with the administration to ensure that the welfare of the employees is adequately addressed. Those inaugurated include Alfred D. Tokpah, President; Joseph O. Kennedy, Vice President; Jamuel Kullie, Secretary; Eric Perry, Assistant Secretary; Harris C. Geninyan, Financial Secretary; Tenneh L. Kanyon, Treasurer and Hawa Z. Lumeh Chaplain.