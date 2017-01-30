Liberia: Reforming Liberia's Public Admin Remains a Challenge - Nyemah

The Director General of the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA), Oblayon B. Nyemah, has said despite the increasing number of graduates from the institution, reforming the public administration architecture of Liberia remains a serious challenge.

He, however, expressed optimism that the situation will soon be mitigated by the quality of individuals whose efficiency are permeating key sectors of the society with positive impacts.

"My conviction is that you are adequately prepared to rise up to that challenge, because the training LIPA provides cuts across every fabric of the country," he told recent graduates.

He made the statement Friday at the 2016 Third Circle Graduation ceremony of the institute held in the auditorium of the University of Liberia on Capitol Hill in Monrovia.

According to Nyemah, public administrators are the ones delivering and translating the horrible experiences of a broken state confronted with the throes and vestiges of conflict into one that rises to the epicentre of a renewed and successful post-conflict success story.

Nyemah indicated that at LIPA, it is a continuous and restless pursuit, because they are aware that the transformation of Liberia is riddled with hurdles which must be adequately addressed by capacity, motivation and commitment of loyal civil servants.

"We are also aware that after a decade of a stable political environment, we are gradually reversing the brain-drain that occasioned the departure of quality Liberian professionals to foreign parts in search of greener pastures," he noted.

LIPA, a premiere center of excellence in capacity building for sustained quality service delivery, was established by an Act of the Legislature in 1969 to build the capacity of civil servants in all government ministries, agencies and commissions.

Earlier in welcome remarks, LIPA Deputy Director for Training, Jarso Jallah Saygbe, praised the turnout, and lauded students for remaining steadfast in acquiring the knowledge that places them above other professional colleagues.

She described the ceremony as a reminder of their statutory mandate which aims at improving administrative performances and professional capability of the nation's manpower in institutions across the country.

The head trainer then told the graduates to celebrate the day because they merit it.