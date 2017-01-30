28 January 2017

Liberia: PUL Slates Memorial Service for Late Journalists Sunday

MONROVIA, January 28 (LINA) - The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) will hold a memorial service in honor of its members and other journalists who died in 2016. The service will take place at the Eliza Tuner Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church on 39 Camp Johnson Road, starting at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 29. The Journalism Community in Liberia lost up to 18 persons in 2016. "It is therefore befitting that our colleagues be honored for their valuable contributions to humanity through journalism," the PUL said in a release.

The Union asserts that the memorial service is intended to intercede for God's bountiful blessings on the living and grant peaceful rest to the souls of the departed. It said the service will provide a platform for journalists and friends of the media to join in prayer of rededication.

